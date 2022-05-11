Smith: We've got a great chance of reaching another cup final

The Westfield Park side have just two league matches left and are seven points ahead of Kirkcaldy and Dysart, though the Fifers have a game in hand.

Dunipace also have the fourth round of the King Cup to contend with next midweek, with Kinnoull or Armadale their opponents.

“The big one for us is the cup match next week,” said Smith.

Dunipace manager Danny Smith (Picture: Scott Louden)

“It will be a difficult game for us against either of them, and going away from home will add to that.

“We would be confident against either of them, though, and progressing is an aim that is very achievable.

“The semi-final would be against Livingston and we would really fancy our chances in that one too, so it is a huge opportunity for us.

“We are capable of winning this trophy when you look at who is left in the competition. We want to win it.”

Last time out, two weeks ago, the Pace won 4-0 against Ormiston in the league.

A double from Marty Wright plus strikes from Sam Colley and Keir Stevenson sealed all three points.

Smith was pleased overall with that performance, saying: “We had some lads from our youth-level sides involved, so it was a good experience for them to be part of the matchday squad and get some minutes.