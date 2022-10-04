Smith says the Pace are in a great place after resounding 6-0 victory

A double from Marty Wright and goals from Ryan Fleming, Sam Colley, Aaron Whitelaw and own goal sealed the three points in what was a comfortable victory for the hosts at Westfield.

The Pace now sit in sixth spot on 15 points after eight matches, having only lost once so far this campaign in the recently-formed second tier.

"Kennoway hit the crossbar a couple of times early on and they really worked us hard,” Smith said of the performance. “In the first half I actually thought we were a little slack overall and we were lucky to be in the position we were in. The goal to put us in front was important. After the break we played much better and we ensured we got the three points which is the main thing.

Dunipace v Kennoway Star Hearts 01/10/22 Ryan Fleming puts Dunipace 1-0 up

“The matches we have drawn this season have all been games we should have won. Last week at Camelon we lost a goal at the end of the game and we should have been out of sight and against Luncarty in midweek we had three great opportunities that we didn’t take.”

The Pace now travel to Preston Athletic on Saturday in what will be the last league match for a while, with the side then playing in cup competitions for a couple of weeks after that.

Smith says winning against the side sitting in second spot would be an important result come the end of the season.

He said: “It is very tight so we need to just keep picking up results and not worrying too much about the league table. We could go into the top three if we win on Saturday against Preston Athletic and that is our goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The break sees us play in a big Scottish Cup game but we have to leave that to one side for now and make sure we focus on the league because that is our bread and butter.

"The cup is a massive game for the club in terms of prestige and money and I am sure it will bring in a big crowd but we can’t let our focus go elsewhere, the league is too strong to do that.

“Six or seven clubs really could say they have a shot at winning the league. Preston are one of those sides that can go on a run and really put up a challenge. These are the type of games you need to win.

"We are in a great place at the moment. We just need to improve slightly in certain areas, and if we do that I feel we can really push on this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boss also added that a number of opposing management teams have commented on just impressive Dunipace have been so far this campaign.

“A good few managers and players from other teams have said to me after matches that we were the best team they have played so far.

"That is a massive compliment to our squad and the way we go about things, but it doesn’t mean anything in terms of picking up points, you have to do that on the pitch and I feel we could be even better.