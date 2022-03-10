Smith: Pace players were gutted after 'unlucky' Hutchie Vale defeat
Dunipace narrowly lost a first group stage match 3-2 against Premier Division side Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale in a League Cup qualifier.
The match at Ainslie Park saw the Conference A outfit concede a last-gasp goal after going ahead in the game 2-1 in the second half.
David Grant and David Morrison scored Dunipace’s goals on the day.
Manager Danny Smith afterwards said: “We went toe to toe with them, which is what I wanted.
"The players were gutted in the dressing room after because we gave everything against a top team and came away with nothing.
“Now, we need to take the positives from the match into the other matches and hope to go through still, but there is no margin for error now.”