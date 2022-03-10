Smith: Pace players were gutted after 'unlucky' Hutchie Vale defeat

The match at Ainslie Park saw the Conference A outfit concede a last-gasp goal after going ahead in the game 2-1 in the second half.

David Grant and David Morrison scored Dunipace’s goals on the day.

Manager Danny Smith afterwards said: “We went toe to toe with them, which is what I wanted.

Dunipace boss Danny Smith with assistant Alan Moffat (Pic: Michael Gillen)

"The players were gutted in the dressing room after because we gave everything against a top team and came away with nothing.