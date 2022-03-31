Sixth spot now the goal for Shire, says Ure

That result sees them go through to the next round of the Lowland League Cup after topping the contest’s north/west group.

Early goals from hitman Kieran Offord and David Churchill gave the Falkirk side an early advantage but they conceded two goals to on-form striker Sean Winter after the interval to take just a point from the match.

Ure said of the match: “We started the game very well and we controlled most of the first half. It was a very good performance.

“The second half we just never got going and we let them right back into it.

“It was clearly annoying and we have drawn a fair amount of our recent matches, but the goal was to qualify from the group. We did that with the result so I can’t be too down about it.

“The players have achieved what we asked of them.

“We’ve had a threadbare squad for a number of weeks so the players deserve credit."

He was pleased with the way his side started the match, with two forward-thinking players grabbing goals.

St Mirren loanee Offord marked his recent two-and-half-year new contract at the Paisley club with a goal.

“There was a lot more to us in an attacking sense than there has been recently,” Ure said.

“Kieran and the rest of the attacking players put in a good display.

“He managed to get the first goal and he is a player who will go far, for sure.

“I’m not surprised he’s rated highly by them as he has that spark.”

Next up for Shire is another trip to Broadwood to face Colts tomorrow, this time on league duty.

Ure said: “We know that Friday night is going to be a difficult game. Once again, they will fancy themselves.

“They’ve come from two down to get a point against us and the boy Winter has scored two decent goals.

“Sixth spot is a tough ask, but we want to get it and I know this squad can do it.