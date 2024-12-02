Six of the best for Camelon Juniors as they surge to Scottish Junior Cup last 16 after win

James Finlay (right) celebrates scoring for Camelon Juniors (Photo: Alan Murray)

Camelon Juniors boss Allan Moore hailed his side for putting in a “magnificent” performance against Letham as they hit six past the East Region Midlands League outfit on Saturday.

The Mariners sealed a spot in the final 16 of this year’s Scottish Junior Cup with ease at home, with braces from Marc McKenzie and Jordan Kirkpatrick and strikes from James Finlay and Liam McQuaid sealing a 6-0 win.

And Moore revelled in his players’ application and effort, saying to club media: “We were magnificent. Everyone went about doing the job they had to do.

"We faced a team that we didn’t know too much about, and after watching the warm-up we thought they might cause us some trouble because of their height and physicality but we dealt with that well.

Camelon Juniors boss Allan Moore watches on (Photo: Alan Murray)

“We moved them about and getting the score to 4-0 at half time gave us a bit of leeway. We made subs at half time to give the guys a run out but the tempo was still magnificent.

“The full team turned up and the fans will have appreciated the football that we played. It shows that we are doing the right things.”

First half goalscorers Finlay and McQuid both recently signed new contracts with the East of Scotland First Division leaders, and Moore reckons his squad is looking strong ahead of this Saturday’s table-topping trip to second-placed Newtongrange Star.

He said: “James (Finlay) has come in today with two strikers out and scored the first goal. Since myself and Scott (Woodhouse) joined, we have tried to build the squad around good players.

James Finlay slots home the opener for Camelon Juniors (Photo: Alan Murray)

“We want players who want to play for us and that shows with both of them signing new deals. That is a big factor for us attracting players next year, no matter what league we are in, but hopefully it is the division above.

“It was a great day for Marc McKenzie too on his 700th appearance to score two goals. He never ends, he is wee buzz-bomb and we are delighted to have him here at Camelon.”

The Mariners travel to Newtongrange with a three-point lead over the hosts, who do have a game in hand as the title race heats up with Heriot-Watt University just in behind in third.