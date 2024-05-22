Six of the best as Dunipace win big on final day to seal SWFL West title

Dunipace players and coaching staff celebrate with the SWFL West trophy after sealing the league title last Sunday with a 6-0 win at Gleniffer Thistle (Pictures by Ian Sneddon)

Dunipace sealed the SWFL West title in style last Sunday as they chalked up a 6-0 win away to Gleniffer Thistle.

And that top-placed finish – earned on the final day after going into the match two points ahead of Drumchapel United, who also won their final match 4-1 against Alloa Athletic – has also earned the Denny club promotion to the national league system, with Gillian Lynn’s champions now preparing for the step up to SWF League One football next term.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, head coach Lynn, who started the senior side just three years ago, reckons that even more success is on the horizon for her “super ambitious” Dunipace team.

"The team has been outstanding all season long. We had a tough end to the season due to injuries and having to change the team around a little but I had total faith that we would win the league,” she said.

Claire Hutton was once again on the scoresheet for Dunipace (Pictures by Ian Sneddon)

"We’ve played brilliantly all season long and I think that we look like a team more than ready to play at a higher level. We go into League One ready to compete and I am a winner.

"I don’t go into things wanting to come out second best and the squad is like that too, it is has been brilliant to see Stenny and Falkirk go up into the Championship this year, and I think for us we have to see that as an avenue to really go for it next season.

"Good teams have left the league to move up and we have three teams coming up alongside us. For me, you have to look at that and think that we can look up the way rather than down the way.

"I really do think that every team in the league will be thinking something similar to ourselves, it is a real chance to go for it and we are super ambitious here at Dunipace.”

Former Falkirk and Stenhousemuir player Lynn believes everyone involved at the club needs to share the credit for winning the league title – but she did single out SWFL West Players’ Player of the Year nominee Claire Hutton, who has bagged a whopping 36 goals this season.

"Claire has been amazing. She is the type of player that other teams wish they had,” Lynn said. “She is a class act and to score 36 goals is unbelievable. We’re all hoping that she can win the players’ player of the year award too.

"The whole team has been fantastic. We’ve scored 76 goals and only conceded 21 times in 16 games which shows just how well we have done. Our captain Natalie Oliphant has been so key for us too on and off the park.

"Scott Black and Jie Quinn, our two coaches who joined last summer from Falkirk Development, have also played a massive part in our success. Their professionalism has been top class and they have brought so much to the table.”

Lynn added: “I have to thank all of our club sponsors too. We’ve been supported by Dunipace FC too and it was brilliant to see the men’s team also win their league.

"We’re now looking for players again to boost our squad and we are advertising this on our social media pages.”