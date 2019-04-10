Six great Falkirk wins over Dunfermline

Here the Falkirk Herald reflects on memorable Bairns’ victories over their fiercest rivals
There have been plenty of intense derbies between these two sides over the years, what is your most memorable victory over the Fifers?
1. Falkirk 4-0 Dunfermline (March, 1989)
Known as Super Tuesday, the Bairns burst Pars boss Jim Leishman's bubble in front of a crowd of over 9200 at Brockville. Goals from McWilliams, Rutherford, McGivern and Burgess brought the Pars back down to earth with a bang.
Tam Scobbie and Scott Arfield were heroes as their goals sent Falkirk to the Scottish Cup final and booked a place in Europe. Boss Hughes dedicated the win to the late Craig Gowans who died in a training ground accident in 2005.
Bairns fans were in dreamland when a blonde peroxide-haired teen by the name of Anthony Stokes rattled in a hat-trick to rattle the Pars. It was just a week after they thumped Dundee United 5-1 back in November 2006.
The Bairns piled more misery on the Pars who were already relegated from the top flight with this derby thumping. Steven Thomson, Alan Gow and Pedro Moutinho (pictured) were all on target. Falkirk finished the season in seventh.