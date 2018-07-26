Sir Alex Ferguson thanks hospital staff after recovery

Former Falkirk player and East Stirlingshire manager Sir Alex Ferguson has spoken publicly for the first time since a brain haemorrhage.

The 76-year-old, most famous for his football feats in charge of Manchester United, was rushed to hospital and treated in May this year.

In his video from the club’s TV station MUTV, and circulated on social media by the Old Trafford side, the legendary figure thanks the medical staff who saved his life.

In it he said: “I want to thank the medical staff at Macclesfield, Salford Royal and Alexandra hospitals.

“Believe me, without those people who gave me such great care I would not be sitting here today. Thank you, from me and my family. Thank you very much.”

Sir Alex spent 26 years at Manchester United. Picture: Robert Perry

He added: “The good wishes from all over the world wishing me the best make me very humble, and they do resonate with me.”

Ferguson began his coaching and managerial career in Falkirk. He was given coaching responsibilities at Brockville but and missed out on the top job of replacing Willie Cunningham, which went to John Prentice – and his coaching responsibilities were then revoked, prompting his transfer to Ayr United.

Sir Alex Ferguson. Picture: Michael Gillen

However his managerial talents re-surfaced with his first job – at East Stirlingshire FC. he spent three months at Firs Park before being picked up by St Mirren where he enjoyed further success and almost joined Aberdeen before being sacked by the Buddies. A year later he did indeed head north to Aberdeen and he famously landed the Dons the European Cup Winners’ Cup and European Super Cup in 1983.

Success there led to temporary stints in charge of Scotland and a move to Manchester United where he became the most successful manager in British football history through 26 years, and was knighted.

In his video he adds support for the club: “I will be back later in the season to watch the team and, in the meantime, all the best to Jose Mourinho and the players.”

Sports Editor David Oliver sat down with Sir Alex in 2011 on his visit to Falkirk's training centre. Picture Michael Gillen.

Stirling University gave the boss an honourary doctorate in 2011, when Ferguson met up with former team-mate Alex Totten and visited his former club.

Alex Ferguson, manager of Aberdeen FC, hugs Alex McLeish, captain on winning the Scottish cup at Hampden in 1986.