Silly errors costing us wins, says Swift

Stenhousemuir manager Stephen Swift at his side's preceding game against Elgin City, a 2-1 home defeat in September (Photo: Scott Louden)

The Warriors drew 2-2 with eighth-placed Elgin City in League 2 despite going two goals ahead in the match early on and Swift admitted it was an unhappy three-and-half-hour journey home afterwards.

He told the Falkirk Herald: “At the time, I was angry and disappointed for the players because we started the game really well, and over the piece we had all the play. Anyone could see that.”

“We’ve been punished again for our own errors, which is the frustrating thing for me. If we want to push up the table into the promotion spots, we can’t lose leads like that.”

Captain Sean Crighton conceded a penalty on 37 minutes to give the hosts a route back into the game after goals from Michael Miller and Thomas Orr gave Stenny the advantage in a five-minute spell.

Tom Grivosti was sent off for Elgin 10 minutes before time and it looked like all three points were going back to Ochilview – only for Daryll McHardy to net an unlikely last-gasp header from a long throw.

“The defending was really poor for the goal,” said Swift about that equaliser.

“We have to defend it better, and going down the road was tough because it is the second week in a row we could have taken three points if we’d managed the situation better.

“I am sitting here scratching my head because sometimes I watch us play and think the squad we have built is really, really strong for this level, but we keep making individual errors that are stopping us from kicking on.”

Central defender Crighton was unlucky to have been penalised for a touch in the box, with there being minimal contact with the attacker. However, Swift believes the veteran put referee Stewart Luke on the spot unnecessarily.

He said: “It was soft, but our mistakes are being punished at every opportunity and Sean didn’t have to go in. He has given the referee a decision to make.”

Stenhousemuir now face second-placed Forfar Athletic away from home on Boxing Day, with the Loons unbeaten at home this campaign.