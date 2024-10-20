'Shows how far we've come' - Falkirk boss John McGlynn on Hamilton Accies win

HAMILTON, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 18: Falkirk Manager John McGlynn and Brad Spencer at Full Time during a William Hill Championship match between Hamilton Academical and Falkirk at the ZLX Stadium, on October 18, 2024, in Hamilton, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

John McGlynn reckons Falkirk’s comfortable 3-1 win at Hamilton Accies last Friday shows just far his Bairns’ team have come in a short space of time – having been tightly batting it out with John Rankin’s side for top spot in League One just one year ago.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the first quarter last campaign ended in a 0-0 draw between the teams at Westfield, both sides sat on 23 points at the top of the third tier with Falkirk first courtesy of a three-goal better goal difference.

Fast forward to this October and the Bairns are four points clear at the top of the Championship after thrashing seventh-placed Accies 3-1 in front of the BBC Scotland television cameras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You go back one year, we were neck and neck with Hamilton,” McGlynn said. “We both had twenty three points. Our goal difference had us top. There wasn’t much between the teams.

HAMILTON, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 18: Falkirk’s Brad Spencer celebrates with teammates after his side go 1-0 ahead during a William Hill Championship match between Hamilton Academical and Falkirk at the ZLX Stadium, on October 18, 2024, in Hamilton, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“When you consider that we’ve now went 14 points points clear of Hamilton in the Championship, that really shows how far we have come.

“All we can do is look after ourselves. We’ve got a big derby game to look forward too. We are aren’t looking far ahead.”

Falkirk were on easy street by half time with an early own goal from Barry Maguire, a trademark effort from Calvin Miller and a penalty rebound from Brad Spencer securing the three points for the McGlynn’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Euan Henderson did grab one back for the beleaguered hosts two minutes after the break but they had given themselves an impossible task against an in-form and irrepressible Bairns.

HAMILTON, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 18: Falkirk’s Brad Spencer prepares to take his penalty which he scores from the rebound to make it 3-0 during a William Hill Championship match between Hamilton Academical and Falkirk at the ZLX Stadium, on October 18, 2024, in Hamilton, Scotland. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

"I thought we were electric at times, especially in the first half,” McGlynn beamed. “Our passing and movement was so good; we build from the back and it was a joy to watch.

“It was a well-worked opening goal but after that I did think we elaborated on the ball and gave it away too cheaply at times.

“We allowed Hamilton to come into the match although they didn’t create too much. You expect that from the home team.

"We dealt well with the period they had in the game and after that we had consistent attacks and that is how we scored the other two goals.”