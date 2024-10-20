'Shows how far we've come' - Falkirk boss John McGlynn on Hamilton Accies win
After the first quarter last campaign ended in a 0-0 draw between the teams at Westfield, both sides sat on 23 points at the top of the third tier with Falkirk first courtesy of a three-goal better goal difference.
Fast forward to this October and the Bairns are four points clear at the top of the Championship after thrashing seventh-placed Accies 3-1 in front of the BBC Scotland television cameras.
"You go back one year, we were neck and neck with Hamilton,” McGlynn said. “We both had twenty three points. Our goal difference had us top. There wasn’t much between the teams.
“When you consider that we’ve now went 14 points points clear of Hamilton in the Championship, that really shows how far we have come.
“All we can do is look after ourselves. We’ve got a big derby game to look forward too. We are aren’t looking far ahead.”
Falkirk were on easy street by half time with an early own goal from Barry Maguire, a trademark effort from Calvin Miller and a penalty rebound from Brad Spencer securing the three points for the McGlynn’s side.
Euan Henderson did grab one back for the beleaguered hosts two minutes after the break but they had given themselves an impossible task against an in-form and irrepressible Bairns.
"I thought we were electric at times, especially in the first half,” McGlynn beamed. “Our passing and movement was so good; we build from the back and it was a joy to watch.
“It was a well-worked opening goal but after that I did think we elaborated on the ball and gave it away too cheaply at times.
“We allowed Hamilton to come into the match although they didn’t create too much. You expect that from the home team.
"We dealt well with the period they had in the game and after that we had consistent attacks and that is how we scored the other two goals.”