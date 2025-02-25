Shooting Stars: Ex-Falkirk sporting heroes to raise funds for Alzheimer Scotland at fun-filled charity match

James McArthur, Marvin Andrews, Sanjeev Kohli and Frank McAvennie kick​ed off the event at Hampden Stadium last month (Photo: Neil Hanna)

A group of sporting stars – many with local links – will take to the Falkirk Stadium’s pitch this Sunday to raise vital funds to support dementia care, research and improvements in brain health.

Shooting Stars – billed as Scotland’s version of Soccer Aid – will see football legends and celebrities battle it out on the pitch during a 60-minute match with a family fun day also taking place with activities for all of the family.

Ex-Falkirk players Mark Kerr, Lee Miller, Tam McManus and Alan Gow help make up the Scotland squad – managed by Rangers icon Graeme Souness – while the likes of ex-Falkirk ace and current East Stirlingshire star Morgaro Gomis and former Stenhousemuir winger José Quitongo are set to play for the Rest of the World team managed by Mixu Paatelainen.

It isn’t just football stars lacing up the boots with ex-Falkirk Fury favourite and Olympian Kieron Achara also invovled alongside celebs such as comedian Sanjeev Kholi, best known for playing shopkeeper Navid in BBC sitcom Still Game.

Families and football fans alike are being encouraged to book their place at the unique event with pre-sale briefs already nearing 2,000. Tickets cost just £5 for adults while under-18s can enter for free.

The charity match is the brainchild of ex-Falkirk midfielder Stuart Taylor who is now Tony Docherty's assistant manager at Dundee – and he is hoping to not only coin in cash for a crucial cause, but simply raise awareness of the help and support that is out there.

The Taylor family – like so many – have experienced the journey of a loved one going through a dementia battle. His Dad, Alex, passed away in 2021 after suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

He said: "Alzheimer Scotland played a big part in my dad’s journey with dementia before he passed away in 2021. My family and I wanted to give something back to the charity and the game seemed the obvious way to raise funds and raise awareness too.

“Dementia affects everyone from all walks of life and if we can help, in any way we can, then we’ll be a step closer to eradicating this disease.

“I’d encourage everyone to buy a ticket for what promises to be a unique and fun family fundraising event.”

The event will also feature a range of interactive games, activities and workshops, half-time entertainment and post-match photo opportunities with players.

Among the other big sporting names taking part in the event to raise vital funds for Alzheimer Scotland are Rangers record goalscorer Ally McCoist, former Celtic and West Ham striker Frank McAvennie, as well as ex-Rangers stopper Marvin Andrews, former Scotland midfielder James McArthur and former Scotland striker Suzanne Winters.

Henry Simmons of Alzheimer Scotland, said: “Shooting Stars is a brand new event for Alzheimer Scotland and we’re delighted to have the support of so many famous names from Scottish sport and entertainment, of Falkirk stadium and all our sponsors.

“This event will be a great way to bring communities together and raise vital funds to support people with dementia and their carers, as well as supporting better brain health for everyone in Scotland.”

Book your tickets here to see a host of stars in action – with some big names still to be announced before Sunday’s event. Gates open at 11am at the Falkirk Stadium.

Evening tickets are also available for the Shooting Stars Sports Dinner. The Sports Dinner will be hosted at the Radisson Blu in Glasgow City Centre. A drinks reception will commence at 6pm with dinner served at 7pm. Photo and networking opportunities with players who have been involved in the earlier Shooting Stars football match will be available. Tickets include a two course meal with access to a silent auction with many incredible prizes, including golf experiences, concert tickets, hospitality at football games and training package experiences, and much more. Dress code is lounge suit.