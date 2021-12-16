Shire's narrow defeat a lesson for players, says Ure

Shire manager Derek Ure (Pic Scott Louden)

Midfielder Rocca Vata netted the winner on 71 minutes with a powerful drive from an acute angle, with Connor Greene being sent off for Shire in the last minute of the match.

Manager Derek Ure was disappointed with that result, but even more so with the way his side conceded the goal that proved to be the winner.

“There is no doubt about their quality and we spoke about that before the match,” he said. “They have young boys, but they are all at Celtic or Rangers because they are above their age already in terms of progression and ability.

“The goal they scored was a demonstration of their quality, but from my perspective it was also the first time that they’d picked us off because we switched off for one moment, and that is all it takes.

“It was hard to take at that point because we created far better chances beforehand and we should have been a few goals ahead at that point,” he said.

Greene was sent off for foul and abusive language and Ure was confused by the call, saying: “I’ve had a number of people tell me he didn’t swear or use bad language, so I couldn’t tell you why he was sent off.

“I think sometimes referees need to have some sympathy with the raw emotion that is involved in a game.”

Shire now face 11th-placed Caledonian Braves on Saturday afternoon as they look to play catch-up with the top six.