Shire set to face St Mirren B in SPFL Trust Trophy

Derek Ure's side gained a spot in the SPFL competition after pipping Civil Service Strollers to sixth spot in the Scottish Lowland Football League last season.

If they can beat the Buddies away from home, they would then face either Cowdenbeath or Kilmarnock B.

Round one takes place midweek 9/10 August and boss Ure is buzzing to be involved.

The SPFL Trust Trophy was present at Monday's draw in Airdrie (Photo: Alan Harvey/SNS)

"It is really exciting for us,” he said to the Herald. “The squad last season deserved this reward and some of them will get that chance this season, alongside our new players. It will be a hard game and these young players are the real deal, but we have played colts teams through our own league already.

“Last season we had Kieran Offord and Dylan McDonald at us on loan but I hope we don’t face them and that they hit the first team there.”

Shire’s pre-season schedule continued on Tuesday night, with a 2-2 away to East of Scotland outfit Crossgates Primrose.

Dean Watson and Kai Wilson had Ure’s side well ahead but two late goals sealed a draw for the Fifers.

"The result doesn’t really matter,” the boss said of the scoreline. “We had a lot of young players out there and we did some stuff that I was pleased with. We had a 30-minute spell that was really good for this stage of pre-season.