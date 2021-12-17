Shire players and staff raise money for charity after call off
East Stirlingshire’s Lowland League fixture on Saturday has been called off due to medical reasons, after the match was set to be the club’s annual charity drive.
Friday, 17th December 2021, 4:22 pm
Updated
Friday, 17th December 2021, 4:26 pm
However, after the news broke Shire captain Kieran Gibbons and the squad got together and raised over £400, with a top-up from the club for chosen charity When You Wish Upon a Star.
The charity for children aged 4 to 16 with life threatening illnesses aims to grant their wishes whatever they may be. During December they organise Polar Express trips to Lapland amongst other activities.
A club spokesperson said: “We’d like to thank the players for their great gesture with the match having to be called off. It was a truly thoughtful gesture.”
Opponents Calendonian Braves also matched the donation of £400 this afternoon.