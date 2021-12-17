Shire players and staff raise money for charity after call off

Shire stock image (Pic: Scott Louden)

However, after the news broke Shire captain Kieran Gibbons and the squad got together and raised over £400, with a top-up from the club for chosen charity When You Wish Upon a Star.

The charity for children aged 4 to 16 with life threatening illnesses aims to grant their wishes whatever they may be. During December they organise Polar Express trips to Lapland amongst other activities.

A club spokesperson said: “We’d like to thank the players for their great gesture with the match having to be called off. It was a truly thoughtful gesture.”