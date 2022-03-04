Shire offering free entry to Braves match as part of charity drive

Kicking off at 3pm on Saturday at the Falkirk Stadium, the club have selected the match to raise money for the children’s charity.

When You Wish Upon a Star is a charity for those aged four to 16 with life-threatening illnesses and aims to grant their wishes and dream activities/trips.

Ian Fleming, director at the club, was pleased to continue the tradition with such a deserving cause, especially after the original fixture was cancelled last year.

"After the match not taking place in December, we had always said when the game came around again we would still offer free entry.

“The charity does an amazing job and we are hoping to host a big crowd, with donations being made instead of paying into the match.”