Shire get back to winning ways with 2-0 defeat of Cumbernauld Colts

Dean Watson scores to put East Stirlingshire 2-0 up (Pic: Scott Louden)

Goals either side of half time from Tyler Fulton and Dean Watson secured the three points for Derek Ure’s side and the Shire gaffer was more than pleased with the performance from his team.

He said: “The boys did really well, it was a very professional performance.

"We asked them to get the three points and they went out and did it.

"We know that Colts are a good team and we defended really well and limited them to very few chances."

Ure has been pleased with the way his side have fronted up defensively, conceding just three goals so far with three clean sheets, but knows they need to work a bit on their cutting edge in attack.

"Three clean sheets so far, you've got to be happy with that.

"We've obviously been working with the defence but that starts at the top of the park, we attack as a team and we defend as a team.

"We've limited the teams we play to very few chances, the less chances they create the less they can score.

"Our deliveries from set pieces have been excellent and we want to capitalise on that a bit more but we're a work in progress and need to make sure we finish teams off when we get opportunities.

"I'm quietly confident we'll get there in that department as well."

Shire take on Gretna 2008 this Saturday at Galabank with Raydale Park unavailable due to ongoing pitch work.

Rowan Alexander’s side come in to the match on the back of 6-2 defeat at Bonnyrigg Rose but Ure doesn’t fell that result is a fair reflection on Gretna as a team.

"The reports we've seen have suggested Gretna will do fairly well this season.

"They've got a few decent recruits in and I don't think the game at Bonnyrigg was a 6-2 battering, I think Gretna were in the match and Bonnyrigg just scored at the right times.