Shire aren't in turmoil, says boss Ure

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1-1 draw at K-Park on Tuesday night moved them onto four points after Dean Watson’s second-half goal secured a draw.

After seven matches played in the Scottish Lowland Football League, Shire have yet to pick up a victory, but boss Derek Ure believes his side’s fortunes will turn soon enough.

Last Friday night, they also lost 2-0 to Hearts B at home.

"I have no doubt that it will come good,” he said. “Once again, we were very much in the match and on another day we would have at least a point of of it.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We competed well and things just aren’t going for us at the moment.

“That was another two gilt-edged chances that we missed on the night.

“I have no idea how they didn’t go in and they went up and took their two chances when it mattered.

“That is what is getting us at the moment. We are just lacking in that key area of the pitch.

“One of those chances will go, and when it does, our young group will get a massive shot in the arm and they will go up a level.

“We just need a moment that acts as a catalyst to kick us on.

“When we are on top of a match like we were for most of that Hearts match, we need to take advantage of it.”

The boss admits however that both ends of the pitch need improvement if they want to at least match last season’s top six finish.

"Against Kilmarnock in the SPFL Trust Trophy we lost a goal in a key moment when we were attacking that cost us the game,” Ure said.

"Of course we want to score goals but when you concede five it doesn’t look good.

"It is the same issue in terms of maybe that little bit of naivety costing us, but that happens with young players.

“It is fair to say in the back of my mind I knew it would be an adjustment this season having such a young squad but we know the players we have brought in are good enough to succeed.