Paul Sheerin during the 3-0 defeat at home to Airdrieonians. Photo: Michael Gillen

Having been defeated 3-0 at home by Airdrieonians last weekend, the Bairns sit in fifth place in cinch League 1 - having only won one match in their previous five outings.

Sheerin said: “When we were playing well at the start of the season they got behind us and backed us. So I personally don’t have any complaints about the supporters. I totally understand.

“In the heat of the moment during a match, I don’t think it has too much of an impact on the players.

“We have a young squad, but they are professionals and can deal with it. They have the best job in the world and they are able to do what they love day in day out, so you have to take the good with bad.

After the quarterly fan’s Q&A session on Tuesday night, Sheerin admitted it is impossible for the players to not get caught up in aftermath of the event.

Supporters made their feelings clear, questioning why certain players were involved after recent results.

Sheerin said “You can’t hide from social media, although we ask the boys to try. Some of the stuff online isn’t nice but it is up to us to change that narrative.

“They are desperate to get it right and they are applying themselves as they always have done in training which is pleasing for me.”

Looking ahead to the trip to Balmoor on Saturday, Sheerin says it isn’t an ideal time to be facing Jim McInally’s side.

Peterhead have scored nine goals in their last two matches, having won 4-2 at Alloa Athletic last weekend. Their last home match was a 5-0 victory over Dumbarton.

Sheerin said: “It won’t be an easy trip, it is probably the worst time to play them when you consider their recent results.

“Jim has been there for a long time and he knows what he is doing. They will be set to frustrate us and stop us from playing the way we want to play.

“I’ve mentioned a few times now, but we are conceding too many goals and I am sure they will have looked at that and taken confidence from it.”

The reverse fixture in August was one of the Bairns most complete performances under Sheerin, with a fluid attacking display earning three points in a 2-1 victory.

Sheerin said: “The home match against them was one of our better performances this season, so I am hoping the guys can take confidence from that.

“They scored with the last kick of the ball, but outwith that we controlled the game in the manner we want to each week.

“We went forward with purpose and should have scored more than the two we got on the day.”