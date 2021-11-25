Sheerin: Scottish Cup match a chance to shine

Paul Sheerin (Pic Michael Gillen)

Raith Rovers travel to the Falkirk Stadium sitting in second spot in the Championship, only behind league leaders Kilmarnock on goal difference, and the Kirkcaldy side haven’t lost in ten matches.

Sheerin wants his team to use that match as a chance to show the level they can perform at, saying: “The Scottish Cup brings a different focus for us, and it is one you look at as players and coaching staff as a chance to really showcase what you can do and surprise people.

“You always hope the draw favours you, but we have been given one of the most difficult ties. We are at home, though, and I believe if we play to the level I know we can, we can progress.”

The 47-year-old is wary of the threat John McGlynn’s side pose and has warned his team they will be punished if they make basic errors or gift chances.

“They are a brilliant side that score goals for fun,” he said. “They are exciting to watch, but they do a lot with the ball and they are happy to sit with possession and wait for a mistake.

“That is why we need to be sure that we don’t gift them anything or give them a chance because they will take it. They are favourites for the tie but we can win if we play to our best.”

Sheerin doesn’t agree that the cup match comes at a good time as the Bairns struggle to find consistency in the league, having lost last weekend to Montrose after going four unbeaten.

“I’ve heard a few people mention the cup match giving us a chance to recharge from the league, but I don’t see it as that,” he said.

“The only way we will get to where we want to be is to start winning matches regularly regardless of the competition. The guys have worked hard all week in training and you can see the hunger and desire they have to be successful at this football club.

“Of course the next stage is a massive carrot for us as you can get a big Premiership side and it can support the club financially.”

Sheerin is backing winger Callumn Morrison to bounce back after missing a crucial penalty against Montrose ten minutes from time.