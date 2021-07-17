Sheerin: Falkirk must learn from experience of Accies reversal

The unfortunate moment that turned the game - Gary Miller of Falkirk is about to be dismissed for a pull on Accies sub Andy Ryan, which led to Ronan Hughes converting a penalty kick (picture by Michael Gillen).

What had begun to look like a possible Falkirk victory on Saturday was flipped over into defeat as Hamilton won a penalty kick, which also saw the Bairns reduced to 10 men, before the visitors clinched a late Group E victory with a goal from a set piece.

Falkirk had withstood considerable pressure from the former Premier League side in the first half, with a couple of fine saves by ‘keeper Robbie Mutch, then took the lead with barely a minute of the second half gone through Aidan Nesbitt.

Sheerin said he thought Falkirk were “really fortunate” to go in 0-0 at the break but the early counter afterwards had settled them and they were possibly a bit more “industrial” in the second half.

“The learning process is how we get the balance,” he added.

"We maybe overplayed in the wrong areas in the first bit of the game; we maybe could have brought a bit more control to it in the second bit of the game. It’s something we will look at but it’s all a learning process and, as a group, we are learning together. We recognise that.”

Sheerin added: “I thought up until the penalty we had nullified their threat and they were maybe struggling for ideas at bit at that stage. But then that changes the game and the sending off affects it as well, obviously.”

Then, from the next set piece, Falkirk had lost a goal because they were not well enough organised in the penalty area, said the boss. They were dragged to the ball and it was an easy finish in the end for Jamie Hamilton.

”From that perspective, we’re a wee bit frustrated but the biggest thing is making sure we learn from it and trying to get the balance on when to play and when to maybe ask questions in behind a wee bit more,” he added.. “It’s still trying to find that – it’s still early doors for us as a group and we are still striving to get it right.”

Sheerin said there were plenty of positives, plenty of negatives and plenty to learn from Saturday, which was the case with most games.