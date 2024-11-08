Seven lower league SPFL clubs spearheaded by Falkirk are challenging a ban on artificial surfaces in the William Hill Premiership.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top-flight sides voted at the end of the season to implement a ban in the Premiership from the 2026-27 campaign after the governing body put forward a resolution to “phase out” artificial pitches.

Representatives from Falkirk, Livingston, Raith Rovers, Hamilton, Airdrieonians, Cove Rangers and Queen of the South have now held talks with Scottish FA president Mike Mulraney and are prepared to ask an independent arbitration tribunal to review the ban under Article 99 of the Scottish FA’s articles of association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bairns have made their views clear on the move – with chief executive officer Jamie Swinney revealing to shareholders at the recent club AGM that they would endeavour to challenge the plans.

Replacing Falkirk's plastic pitch could be on the cards if the Bairns managed a double promotion (Photo: Michael Gillen)

And former Alloa Athletic chairman Mulraney is now working on a plan that will aid clubs who win promotion to the top-flight in order to stop what could be a costly legal battle in the near future.

Swinney and fellow club chiefs believe that the cash should trickle down the pyramid to help cash-strapped lower-league sides – pointing to examples of other UEFA nations where solidarity payments trickle down the pyramid.

Currently, UEFA solidarity payment distribution in Scotland goes only to Premiership clubs not involved in European group stage competitions. The Falkirk Herald understands that last season’s amount saw around £620,000 go to those nine top-flight sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A possible solution could include a new distribution system that sees some or all of the funds go to second tier clubs as a way to bridge the already seismic gap between both divisions.

Falkirk chief executive officer Jamie Swinney speaking at the club's recent AGM (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“We believe that all clubs with the ability and ambition to reach the Premiership should be encouraged to do so, without having unnecessary barriers being created to demotivate and disincentivise them,” a spokesperson previously said for four of the clubs invovled in the challenge (including Falkirk).

"The costs associated with achieving the highest possible standard of grass pitches, year-round, could be more than £750k per annum, with a large percentage of this attributed to the electricity required to fuel grass growth lamps.

"It is therefore very difficult for the majority of Scottish clubs to achieve the highest possible standard of playing surface, as it is cost prohibitive. There’s no question that a top-quality, UEFA-approved artificial surface is far superior, in every respect, than a sub-standard grass pitch, which we routinely see in the winter months of Scottish football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A meeting of Premiership sides has now discussed the issue and a vote is likely to be held before the end of the campaign, with any change requiring the support of 75 per cent of top-flight clubs.

The Falkirk Herald understands member clubs are set to convene on Monday, November 25 for a SPFL General Meeting.

Kilmarnock are the only team in the top-flight with an artificial pitch – and they announced this week they won’t be returning to grass for the start of next season as initially planned.

Falkirk currently sit top of the second tier, six points clear, and they are hoping that common sense eventually prevails if they do manage to win promotion to the Premiership.