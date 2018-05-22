Second Scottish cup final defeat for Syngenta

The under-19s Scottish Cup is heading to Newton Mearns after a thrilling final in Airdrie saw Syngenta beaten for the second time in a row.

Last year they were pipped at the post by Banks O’Dee, this time it was the team in red who took home the silverware.

It was the third Cup final for Syngenta's squad since 2014 against the team from Newton Mearns. Pic: Scott Louden

Like last year too, the Dyes were playing catch-up – this time a lot earlier.

Within 40seconds they were taking a second kick-off, a goal down after Saints’ star man Kieran Boubekri capitalised on a defensive lapse to give the East Renfrewshire side a dream start.

While Boubekrri’s bustling up front caused trouble for the Dyes throughout they should have levelled matters but for the width of the crossbar. Robbie McCafferty’s clipped free-kick hit the woodwork on 20 minutes.

Mark Gordon gave his side hope with a key stop to deny Boubekri late in the first half and with a single goal separating the sides it was still even but for that early error.

However another early goal swung momentum strongly into St Cadoc’s favour when Ross McDonald tapped in.

The Dyes rallied from the blow though and McCafferty was more fortunate in the second period than his first half effort when he smashed in the equaliser to add to Declan McQuillan’s sweet strike.

It was all to play for with half an hour to go but St Cadoc’s goalscorers McDonald and Boubekri added to their tallies to take the Cup back to the West from Airdrie with Syngenta chasing McDonald’s go-ahead goal on 61 minutes.