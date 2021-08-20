Seb Ross glad to have rejoined progressive-thinking gaffer Sheerin at Falkirk

Seb Ross (picture by Michael Gillen)

The 21-year-old willed his team mates on from the bench last Saturday – “it was a long 50 minutes in the stand but they did very well” – to a hard-earned 2-1 win over Airdrieonians, as they played most of the match with 10 men. While having to adapt to the scenario facing them meant Ross did not take part in that game, he scored a beautiful goal the previous midweek in Falkirk’s 3-0 victory against East Kilbride in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The midfielder said he knew there was strong competition for places, alongside Aidan Nesbitt, Charlie Telfer, Steven Hetherington and recently-arrived loanee Ernaldo Krasniqi, but he was determined to give it a try and everyone was pleased with the flowing form of football Falkirk were producing. Ross also felt he and Nesbitt had played particularly well as attacking midfielders against East Kilbride.

Ross joined Falkirk on a two-year deal from Cove Rangers this summer, having also played under Bairns boss Sheerin previously in the Aberdeen youth ranks.

He said his guv’nor was exactly the same as he was at Pittodrie – wanting to play a free-flowing game of football, creating chances and allowing players to express themselves, passing the ball with a proper purpose of getting forward.

The players and supporters seemed to like it, said Ross, and the aim was to try to continue it for the rest of the season.

There were, of course, fresh hopes of promotion this year, after the disappointment of last season. Ross was aware there was a long way to go but Falkirk would feel they were well capable of it.

“There are many games in this league to go but we have had a good start so it’s just a case of keeping the momentum going, which I am sure we will, ” he said.

"If we play as well as we did in the last two games, we have a good chance.”

Sharing the League One lead at the moment with Queen’s Park and Montrose, although in third place on goal difference, Falkirk take on Danny Lennon’s sixth-placed Clyde tomorrow at Falkirk Stadium.

It’s well known the Bully Wee have many talented players in their ranks but the chief threat would appear to come from striker David Goodwillie, who hit both goals in Clyde’s 2-1 home win last week over Alloa.

“There’s always a talisman – a few teams in the league have one of them,” said Ross.