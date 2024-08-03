Sean Mackie on playing with a smile again, goalscoring exploits and Falkirk's Championship goal

Defender Sean Mackie was Falkirk's matchwinner against Queen's Park (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Sean Mackie says he is playing with a smile again after scoring Falkirk’s winner against Queen’s Park on Friday night.

The left-back, 25, has slotted into the Bairns’ starting eleven so far this season with Leon McCann only just recently returning from injury to the bench.

Speaking after the 2-1 William Hill Championship victory over the Spiders, the former Hibs and Raith Rovers ace hailed his team-mates for doing their defensive duties.

“The winning start was the main thing,” he said. “The boys were excellent, they dug deep and defended well.

“The goal they scored was one you can’t do much about – it was some goal.

“We appreciated the flag unfurling but we tried to block it out and foucs on the match and not the occasion.

“We wanted to get off to a flying start and get the three points and we did that.

“We wanted to put a marker down and show the other teams that they should fear how we play.

“And I think we did that – we created so many chances.

“We should actually be scoring more goals and putting teams away, but we take the positive that we are creating so much.

“You always think that the next match is the one you take the chances that you missed. We need to be ruthless.”

On the Bairns’ aims for the league season, the defender added: “We want to be in the play-offs this season and we want to push high up. Why not?

“We can go as far as we want if we are at it. The group is so strong and the fans’ backing is amazing.

“They buzz you on. They are a big help and the atmosphere at both home and away matches is class.”

Mackie netted his his second Falkirk goal – getting on the ball in the six-yard box and firing home after staying up for the second phase of a corner kick.

And after only scoring his first last month against Buckie Thistle, he joked that he has found the perfect knack to goalscoring.

He said: “I don’t know what is happening! I made a move to the wrong position and just decided to stay still and it has come to me.

“Maybe I should just stand still from now on if it is going to keep dropping to me.

“I can’t say it is my biggest strength but I am happy to chip in.”

Heading into the trip to rivals Dunfermline Athletic, the full-back is hoping to get an extended run in the team having impressed so far this season.

“I need a full season of playing regularly and not getting injured,” he said.

“Previously, I’ve always had one or two problems at each club I have been at.

“So far I have managed to play with a smile and really enjoy my football again.

“And I hope that continues. We are now looking forward to a massive game next weekend.

“We want to get another three points from that one.”