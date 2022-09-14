Sean Mackie: Kelty Hearts display was embarrassing and we need to put on a show for the fans

John McGlynn’s side lost out to the Fife side on League One duty two weeks ago, and didn’t play last weekend due to due Scottish football’s postponement after the death of the Queen – which saw matches halted as a mark of respect.

On the day, former Dunfermline Athletic man Joe Cardle and Scott McGill grabbed the goals for the hosts.

“We didn’t start the game how we wanted to start it,” the former Hibs full-back said of the performance.

Sean Mackie in action last time out in Kelty (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"The two goals we conceded were terrible and embarrassing.

“Everything was off, it wasn’t just the defending, even simple things like passing the ball.

“Two or three yard passes going out of the park, it was shocking.

“Defending corners and set-pieces weren’t right either and that cost us in the game before against Dundee in the cup too.

“It was exactly what they wanted and for them to be up 2-0 at that stage was a complete nightmare for us.

“In the second-half we resorted to chasing long balls and it was just terrible.

“For the level of players we have in the dressing room, it just isn’t good enough.

“I know the quality we have is good enough to win any game but we can’t come to somewhere like here and start so badly and expect to come back with anything, yet alone three points.

“We had to score early but we didn’t. They shocked us in that first half and we had to do the same to them. We should have came out and really showed them we were going to be a different team.

“But to be honest we didn’t trouble them much at all.”

The Bairns now travel to fierce rivals Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday, with the Pars, managed by James McPake sitting top of the table.

“We need to bounce back this weekend and take the defeat at Kelty on the chin,” Mackie added.

“What we have done is worked on what went wrong and not just accepted that we lost the game.

“It doesn’t matter who it is against this weekend because we have to give the fans something back after that game.