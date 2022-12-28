Sean Crighton: The pressure is all on Stirling Albion and not Stenhousemuir

The Warriors, currently managerless after the departure of Stephen Swift earlier this month, go into Saturday’s trip to Forthbank without a league win in eight outings.

Despite this, they sit only three points off the promotion play-off spots in seventh spot.

“It is the same situation as the postponed Dumbarton match,” Crighton explained. “We are going into the game with nothing to lose and the pressure is all on Stirling Albion. They are going well this season and the expectation is that they will win the game.

"It is a free hit for us and we need to just take each match as it comes now. Of course at the start of the season we looked at the bigger picture, promotion, winning leagues, but now we just need to be realistic.

"I am saying to the guys can we win this game. Then the next week it will be the same, can we win this one. We need to just focus on picking up points each week and at the end of the season we can see where it takes us.

“The goal is of course promotion. We need to be hard to beat in order to achieve that. So much has been said about Dumbarton being top of the league but they are there for a reason.