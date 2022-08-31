Scottish Women's League One: Warriors boss Cameron says his side will get over derby day defeat quickly

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors lost out 1-0 on Sunday after a late Eva Rule strike from the hosts knocked them off top spot.

Carolanne Phee was also sent off in the aftermath of the goal.

“I am devastated for the girls after that one to be honest,” the boss said looking back on the match. “They put so much into the game and it is never nice to lose a goal like that so late on.

Warriors boss Jack Cameron (Photo: Stenhousemuir FC)

“Especially the way the goal came about. It was just frustrating.

“One thing we spoke about at the start when I came into the club was about how we need to be calm when things don’t go for us.

“You can’t speak back to referees. It can be emotional at the time but you need to find some calmness or you will be sent off.

“Tempers were high and it was a derby match so I get how you can feel on the pitch.

“Carolanne has said something and that has unfortunately happened.”

Stenhousemuir now take on Edinburgh Caledonia at home on Sunday and Cameron’s full focus is now on that match.

He said: “I’ve said from day one that the way we will work is to take one match at a time.

“We will continue to do that as a group.

“Now this one is behind us, we look forward to Sunday’s match. It is important for us to not get too low, or too high when we win.

“The league wasn’t won or lost today, everyone knows that.