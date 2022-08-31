Scottish Women's League One: Late Rule strike seals victory for Bairns over rivals Stenny

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eva Rule struck late on to seal the three points for Craig Tully’s side, who have now won four out of four in the league and look like they are mounting a genuine title challenge, despite finishing in the bottom half last year.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, assistant manager Josh Thompson said getting a second clean sheet of the season was the most pleasing aspect of the victory.

“Most of our conversations beforehand were about being solid at the back,” he said.

Eva Rule's late strike ensured Falkirk took all three points from Sunday's local derby match against Stenhousemuir in Scottish Women's League One (Photos: Alex Todd/Sportpix)

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They have some really good players and the front three are full of energy and goals.

"In the middle of the park, Erin Wilson is someone who creates chances and she had to be stopped or it would be a long afternoon for our defenders.

"What pleased us from a coaching aspect was how we limited them throughout the match.

"So far we’ve lost two league goals and one was a penalty and the other one was a silly mistake.

Eva Ralston made her final appearance for the Warriors before leaving the club

"It is good to see we are building a solid foundation at the back and for me that is probably more pleasing than scoring a barrel-load of goals.”

He added: “It was just a really tight affair and a typical derby match in that sense.

"Both teams flew into tackles and we were over the moon to nick it.

"The last few minutes could have gone either way.

"It was brilliant to see a decent crowd in the ground too.”

Match winner Rule was the club’s top goalscorer last term and Thompson believes she will be crucial to the team once again this season.

"On and off the park she is so important,” he added. “She is a leader and her performance levels are always high.

"We knew coming into this season that she would be important and the manager Craig Tully was aware of her ability.

"When she got the goal she was actually moved into the middle of the park, but she still managed to pop up on the wing to score.

"That is just what she is like as a player. Her finish was composed when it would have been easy to feel the pressure in that moment.”

Falkirk now face Gleniffer Thistle away from home on Sunday, and the assistant manager wants his team to continue playing in the same manner.

"What we can’t do is drop our levels,” he said. “I hate being cliche but this game is now the most important one.

"You can look at the league table and say they haven’t picked up a point yet, but the league is much stronger this year.

"Everyone can win on their day and we need to go into the match with that same defensive backbone.

"They’ll see us as the top team in the league at the moment and they will want to take us down.

"Player availability is huge in the women’s game too. They might have a much stronger starting 11 this weekend than they did in previous matches due to holidays and things like that.