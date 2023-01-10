Scottish Women's Cup: Central Girls' cup run ends, but coach reckons they are prepared for 'new-look' Biffa league
Central Girls head coach Ian Dibdin says his side can be proud of their shock cup run after exiting the Scottish Women’s Cup at the fourth round stage.
The Falkirk side faced SWF Championship outfit Rossvale at Little Kerse on Sunday, eventually losing out 3-1.
Lauren Leslie grabbed a late consolation from the spot for the hosts, who were the lowest ranked team left in the competition, but a 15-minute spell just before the break saw them lose three goals.
"We matched up pretty well on the day,” Dibdin said. “Don’t get me wrong, on the day the better team but I was pleased with our performance. Rossvale were a wee bit sharper to the first ball and we found it difficult in that sense.
"We did lose very avoidable goals and that gave them a lift. It took them a while to score and we were frustrating them up until that point. When you lose that opening goal against a good side it is always difficult.
"We weren’t expecting a lot out of the game and we went out on the day, but actually we performed really well against a top team. It was a good feeling to know we exited the cup having earned a wee bit of respect from the opposition because of how well we played.”
Meanwhile, Central Girls will now kick off their new-look league campaign on Sunday against Aberdour at home.
The side will take part in the Biffa SWFL East section, that is part of a wider pyramid that offers a shot at promotion to SWF League One – which currently hosts Falkirk and Stenhousemuir.
The half season will run to the summer, allowing the SWFL league to align itself with the performance game and introduce said promotion and relegation.
SWF chief executive officer Aileen Campbell said: “The current SWFL began as way to offer regional football in a more relaxed yet structured format, but in a short period of time has developed into exciting regional competitions in their own right, lit up by stand-out players.
"From providing a robust testing ground for big clubs to develop their talent to an arena where new clubs and talent emerge, the regional leagues have been rich with stories of communities, sporting glory and overcoming the odds.
“Now, with a league sponsor for the first time, the regional Scottish Women’s Football Leagues will take their place in a robust pyramid, providing a route for all clubs to reach the top of the game based on their sporting prowess and their commitment to youth development and the wellbeing of our players.
“It will be a nail-biting short season with everything to play for. Good luck to all the teams.”
Biffa SWFL East league set-up
The Biffa SWFL East will see Livingston and Falkirk development teams joined by Aberdour, Bonnyrigg Rose, Central Girls, Dunfermline Athletic, Edinburgh South, Edinburgh University Thistle, Linlithgow Rose, McDermid Ladies, Murieston United and Musselburgh Windsor.