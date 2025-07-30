Scottish referees set for in-game VAR announcements as Falkirk prepare for top flight

Scottish football officials would be ready to explain their decisions live to supporters "within months" of clubs giving in-match comms the green light, according to the game's head of referees Willie Collum.

The newly-promoted Bairns will face VAR for the first time on league duty this Sunday against Dundee United with the infrastructure now in place at The Falkirk Stadium to operate the technology.

Speaking ahead of the Scottish Premiership start this weekend, Collum confirmed that live communication to fans could be implemented mid-season should clubs back the idea – and provide the tools needed to make it happen.

The ex-whistler also said he would also welcome the implementation of goalline technology within the top tier after controversial decisions last season involving Celtic, Rangers and Hibs, but reiterated that it would cost "a substantial amount of money".

Nick Walsh (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"We've certainly been speaking to the clubs about other aspects of technology, goalline technology being one of them,” he said. “We've also been speaking to the clubs about in-stadium comms. It's financial. The decisions are financial. We need the clubs to make those decisions.

"What I would say is that I would have open arms to any of these. We would certainly embrace them. But I also want to say something else and I'm not paying this lip service, I want to be really honest: we won't use a lack of something as an excuse for anything. We'll do the best we can with the resources we have got. Would we embrace goalline technology, would we embrace stadium comms? Absolutely.”

Asked directly if we are getting closer to either goalline technology or in-stadium comms, Collum continued: "I think we are closer. I think we've had good discussions with the clubs. Let's take the in-stadium comms, when the referee goes to the monitor and can make an announcement - you're enhancing transparency even more. You know I'm about that - even more people are seeing it. We're also taking into cognisance about what clubs are saying and the in-stadium experience for fans. We want to support that as well.