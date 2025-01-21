Scottish Junior Cup: Camelon Juniors seal quarter-final tie with Lowland League side Tranent

Camelon Juniors boss Alan Moore (Photo: Alan Murray)

Camelon Juniors reached the quarter-finals of this year’s Scottish Junior Cup after a 1-0 win over West of Scotland outfit Kilbirnie Ladeside.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mariners earned a final eight place last Saturday thanks to Scott Sinclair’s first-half strike at The Moore Equipment Hire Stadium.

On what was Camelon’s first match in 2025, boss Allan Moore said: “I am delighted. Winning 1-0 was a great result for us. They didn’t really have any big chances to equalise and that is the pleasing thing for me, we looked so good defensively and our shape was great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hung on at the end, as you need to do in a cup tie, but our goalkeeper hasn’t had many chances to save. We played some really good football. We controlled most of the game.

"We deserved to win the cup tie, it wasn’t like we scraped through.”

First Division Camelon – who face Musselburgh Athletic at home in the fourth round of the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup while this paper goes to press on Wednesday night – will host Scottish Lowland Football League outfit Tranent in the quarter final with a date to be pencilled in.

Meanwhile, Willie Irvine’s Bo’ness Athletic also enjoyed cup progression last Saturday after they beat Dalkeith Thistle 5-1 away from home in the second round of the King Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandy Cunningham bagged a hat-trick for the Newtown Park team with Chris Ogilvie and Michael Weir also on the scoresheet.

Fourth-placed Athletic take on Heriot-Watt University at home on league duty this Saturday while leaders Camelon host Preston Athletic.