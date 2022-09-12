Scottish football fixtures: Clubs given green light to return after weekend postponement following Queen's death
Scottish football is set to return this weekend after the Scottish FA and SPFL gave the green light for domestic fixtures across the country to resume following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
All senior professional matches across the country were postponed over the weekend past as a mark of respect.
Scottish football’s governing body, the Scottish Football Association, followed suit after the English Premier League and English Football League system also confirmed they had called off the weekend’s scheduled fixtures.
Now, subject to Police Scotland resourcing, this weekend’s full domestic fixture card will take place as normal.
Most Popular
-
1
Scottish football fixtures: SFA announce postponement of matches after Queen's death
-
2
History in the making as goalkeeper brothers Nicky and Jay Hogarth to face off at Falkirk v Alloa Athletic
-
3
'Our league form is not good enough' - Camelon boss Johnny Harvey hits out after 3-2 home defeat
-
4
'We must be up for the battle' - Falkirk manager John McGlynn looking for positive reaction from his players against Alloa after shock defeat at Kelty
-
5
In pictures: Looking back over life of football's Mr Falkirk, Alex Totten
“Following confirmation of the postponement of all fixtures in the professional game across Scotland last weekend as a mark of respect for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we can confirm the intention for the professional game to resume as normal,” an SPFL spokesperson said.
“Fixtures will go ahead, subject to Police Scotland resourcing, with the caveat that any fixtures under the professional banner be rescheduled if they fall on Monday September 19, the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.
“This week, as a mark of respect and in keeping with the period of National Mourning, home clubs may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem just ahead of kick-off, and players may wish to wear black armbands.”
Falkirk are set to travel to rivals Dunfermline Athletic in a first league encounter between the sides since April 2019, with both clubs vying for the League One title.
Meanwhile, Stenhousemuir face Forfar Athletic at home in League Two.