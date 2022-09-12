Scottish football fixtures: Clubs given green light to return after weekend postponement following Queen's death

All senior professional matches across the country were postponed over the weekend past as a mark of respect.

Scottish football’s governing body, the Scottish Football Association, followed suit after the English Premier League and English Football League system also confirmed they had called off the weekend’s scheduled fixtures.

Now, subject to Police Scotland resourcing, this weekend’s full domestic fixture card will take place as normal.

Football fixtures across the country are set to resume this weekend (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“Following confirmation of the postponement of all fixtures in the professional game across Scotland last weekend as a mark of respect for the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, we can confirm the intention for the professional game to resume as normal,” an SPFL spokesperson said.

“Fixtures will go ahead, subject to Police Scotland resourcing, with the caveat that any fixtures under the professional banner be rescheduled if they fall on Monday September 19, the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.

“This week, as a mark of respect and in keeping with the period of National Mourning, home clubs may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem just ahead of kick-off, and players may wish to wear black armbands.”

Falkirk are set to travel to rivals Dunfermline Athletic in a first league encounter between the sides since April 2019, with both clubs vying for the League One title.