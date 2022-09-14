Scottish Cup: We need to make home advantage count, says Pace boss Smith

The first round tie against the East of Scotland Premier Division outfit will take place at Westfield Park on Saturday afternoon, with kick-off at 3pm.

The Pace made it through to the first round after beating Wigton & Bladnoch 12-0 in the preliminary round - in a match that saw striker David Grant score nine goals.

"We wanted a home draw and you need to make that count,” Smith said ahead of the match.

Dunipace manager Danny Smith (Photo: Scott Louden)

"It is the senior Scottish Cup and that should be enough to get any player up for a match of this magnitude at our level of football.

"But in front of our own fans it should give us that wee bit extra.

"Now that we know the game is going to be on, we have been in full swing preparing.

"We know we are capable of causing an upset. We understand we will need to be at our best.

"Every summer we take on tough friendlies and we usually hold our own against teams from a higher level so we can take encouragement from that.”

Dunipace sit in fifth spot in the first division after five matches, having won 4-2 against Kirkcaldy & Dysart in their least league outing two weeks ago.