Scottish Cup third round draw: Tie of the round for Falkirk as they face East Kilbride trip

Falkirk have been handed a tricky trip to Scottish Lowland Football League champions East Kilbride in the third round of this year’s Scottish Cup.

The Bairns, currently flying high at the top of the William Hill Championship, will travel to K-Park next month to take on Mick Kennedy’s team – who are battling it out at the top of the fifth tier as they look to win promotion via the pyramid play-offs.

They defeated SPFL opposition over the weekend to seal their spot in the third round, defeating Bonnyrigg Rose 3-1 in South Lanarkshire. Boss Kennedy famously led Darvel side to a last-16 tie against the Bairns two years ago.

Ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 30 with BBC Scotland set to show one match live having already covered the previous two rounds.

John McGlynn’s side reached the fourth round last season after defeating Highland League outfit Formartine United 3-0 at home before going on to lose 2-1 at League Two’s Bonnyrigg Rose.

Stenhousemuir will travel to North Ayrshire to face West of Scotland First Division side Irvine Meadow. The Warriors reached round four last year but lost out to then-Premiership Livingston.

Stuart Hunter’s Bo’ness United have been handed a trip to East of Scotland Premier Division side Musselburgh Athletic after progressing on penalties against Hill of Beath Hawthorn on Saturday while fellow Lowland League team Linlithgow Rose have been drawn at home to Championship Raith Rovers.

Full draw

Arbroath v Queen of the South

Ayr United v Greenock Morton

Banks O'Dee v Hamilton Academical

Clydebank v Buckie Thistle

Cove Rangers v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Cowdenbeath v Brechin City

Dumbarton v Alloa Athletic

Dundee North End v Airdrieonians

East Kilbride v Falkirk

Edinburgh City v Dunfermline Athletic

Elgin City v Kelty Hearts

Forfar Athletic v Stirling Albion

Fraserburgh v Annan Athletic

Irvine Meadow v Stenhousemuir

Linlithgow Rose v Raith Rovers

Livingston v Brora Rangers

Musselburgh Athletic v Bo'ness United

Peterhead v Montrose

Queen's Park v Partick Thistle

Stranraer v Broxburn Athletic