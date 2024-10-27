Scottish Cup third round draw: Tie of the round for Falkirk as they face East Kilbride trip
The Bairns, currently flying high at the top of the William Hill Championship, will travel to K-Park next month to take on Mick Kennedy’s team – who are battling it out at the top of the fifth tier as they look to win promotion via the pyramid play-offs.
They defeated SPFL opposition over the weekend to seal their spot in the third round, defeating Bonnyrigg Rose 3-1 in South Lanarkshire. Boss Kennedy famously led Darvel side to a last-16 tie against the Bairns two years ago.
Ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 30 with BBC Scotland set to show one match live having already covered the previous two rounds.
John McGlynn’s side reached the fourth round last season after defeating Highland League outfit Formartine United 3-0 at home before going on to lose 2-1 at League Two’s Bonnyrigg Rose.
Stenhousemuir will travel to North Ayrshire to face West of Scotland First Division side Irvine Meadow. The Warriors reached round four last year but lost out to then-Premiership Livingston.
Stuart Hunter’s Bo’ness United have been handed a trip to East of Scotland Premier Division side Musselburgh Athletic after progressing on penalties against Hill of Beath Hawthorn on Saturday while fellow Lowland League team Linlithgow Rose have been drawn at home to Championship Raith Rovers.
Full draw
Arbroath v Queen of the South
Ayr United v Greenock Morton
Banks O'Dee v Hamilton Academical
Clydebank v Buckie Thistle
Cove Rangers v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Cowdenbeath v Brechin City
Dumbarton v Alloa Athletic
Dundee North End v Airdrieonians
East Kilbride v Falkirk
Edinburgh City v Dunfermline Athletic
Elgin City v Kelty Hearts
Forfar Athletic v Stirling Albion
Fraserburgh v Annan Athletic
Irvine Meadow v Stenhousemuir
Linlithgow Rose v Raith Rovers
Livingston v Brora Rangers
Musselburgh Athletic v Bo'ness United
Peterhead v Montrose
Queen's Park v Partick Thistle
Stranraer v Broxburn Athletic
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.