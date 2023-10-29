Scottish Cup third round draw: Falkirk handed home tie against Highland League opposition
Falkirk will face Highland League side Formartine United at home in the third round of the Scottish Cup.
The Bairns were beaten Hampden semi-finalists last season after a stunning run to the final four as a League 1 club, and they will be hoping to have another lengthy stay in the competition.
Based in Pitmedden, Stuart Anderson’s team defeated Clydebank 3-2 on Saturday to secure their spot in the third round, with John McGlynn’s men entering at this stage.
Ties are set to take place on the weekend of Saturday, 25 November, subject to live broadcast selection.
Meanwhile, Bo’ness United will travel to the Championship’s Greenock Morton should they progress in their postponed tie versus Luncarty, which takes place this Saturday coming.