Scottish Cup third round draw: Falkirk handed home tie against Highland League opposition

Falkirk will face Highland League side Formartine United at home in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 03: A detailed view of the corner flag prior to the Scottish Cup Final between Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden Park on June 03, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

The Bairns were beaten Hampden semi-finalists last season after a stunning run to the final four as a League 1 club, and they will be hoping to have another lengthy stay in the competition.

Based in Pitmedden, Stuart Anderson’s team defeated Clydebank 3-2 on Saturday to secure their spot in the third round, with John McGlynn’s men entering at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ties are set to take place on the weekend of Saturday, 25 November, subject to live broadcast selection.