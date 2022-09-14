Scottish Cup: Strathspey tie a winnable one says Camelon boss Harvey
Camelon Juniors boss Johnny Harvey reckons his side are well prepared to take on Highland League outfit Strathspey Thistle in the Scottish Cup this weekend.
The Mariners make the long trip north to the Grantown-on-Spey based side, who currently sit bottom of the table after eight matches, having failed to win a game so far this campaign.
Speaking ahead of the clash, the boss said: “We have been able to see footage of them which is helpful. They played against Brechin City the week previous and that is a big help as we aren’t going into the complete unknown.
"Our game plan can be formed from that in some way but we need to give the respect they deserve because at the end of the day they are in the Highland League. They are levels above where we are at the moment.
Most Popular
-
1
'We're in a good position in league' - Bo'ness Athletic boss Willie Irvine pleased after 11-goal win at Harthill Royal
-
2
Scottish football fixtures: Clubs given green light to return after weekend postponement following Queen's death
-
3
History in the making as goalkeeper brothers Nicky and Jay Hogarth to face off at Falkirk v Alloa Athletic
"We are confident about how we want to go about our business and getting through would be massive for the club.
"It is a great carrot for the players and staff because the second round is where you can draw an SPFL side and you could really then start to dream.
"However, you can only think about what is in front of you. We don’t want to think about the second round until we are in the draw for it.
"A glamour tie would be ideal but we have to take care of our opponents on Saturday for that to happen.”
Meanwhile, forward Marc Sludden has joined the club on loan from near neighbours East Stirlingshire.
"He’ll bring that wee bit of quality in the final third for us. He is still young but he has key attributes that will work well with the players we already have here,” Harvey said.