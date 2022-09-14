Scottish Cup: Strathspey tie a winnable one says Camelon boss Harvey

The Mariners make the long trip north to the Grantown-on-Spey based side, who currently sit bottom of the table after eight matches, having failed to win a game so far this campaign.

Speaking ahead of the clash, the boss said: “We have been able to see footage of them which is helpful. They played against Brechin City the week previous and that is a big help as we aren’t going into the complete unknown.

"Our game plan can be formed from that in some way but we need to give the respect they deserve because at the end of the day they are in the Highland League. They are levels above where we are at the moment.

Camelon Juniors' boss Johnny Harvey (Photo: Alan Murray)

"We are confident about how we want to go about our business and getting through would be massive for the club.

"It is a great carrot for the players and staff because the second round is where you can draw an SPFL side and you could really then start to dream.

"However, you can only think about what is in front of you. We don’t want to think about the second round until we are in the draw for it.

"A glamour tie would be ideal but we have to take care of our opponents on Saturday for that to happen.”

Meanwhile, forward Marc Sludden has joined the club on loan from near neighbours East Stirlingshire.