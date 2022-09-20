News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Scottish Cup: Stenhousemuir to face league rivals with local sides being handed tough ties

Stenhousemuir will host League Two rivals East Fife in next month's Scottish Cup second round.

By Ben Kearney
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 3:00 am
Updated Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 3:01 am

Stephen Swift’s side, alongside the nine other fourth-tier clubs enter at this stage of the competition.

Meanwhile, Bo’ness United have drawn Auchinleck Talbot at home, who beat Syngenta 4-2 in the first round last Friday night – in what will be one of the ties of the round.

Camelon Juniors reward for beating Highland League side Strathspey Thistle 5-0 is another trip north, this time to face SPFL outfit Elgin City.

Most Popular

Danny Smith’s Dunipace will face Banks O’ Dee at home while Linlithgow Rose will face league rivals Spartans at home.

The second-round ties take place on the weekend of 22 October.

One match will be selected for live TV coverage by the BBC.

Championship and League One sides enter at the third-round stage and Premiership teams enter in round four.

The Scottish Cup trophy (Pics by Alan Harvey/SNS)
League TwoEast FifeStephen SwiftBo'ness United