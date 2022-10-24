Scottish Cup: 'Speechless' Smith lauds Pace heroes after reaching the third round

Having only reached the second round previously, the Denny outfit - who play in the East of Scotland Football League First Division – earned themselves a tie against Championship side Cove Rangers after the 5-2 triumph.

"For once in the dressing room I just stood back and took it all in,” Smith said. “Everyone was up singing and dancing and I just enjoyed the moment. I don’t think I can put into words how much of an achievement this is for a club of our size. When the dust settled to talk to the players I was stuck for words – and well that doesn’t happen too often.

"I am a local boy and I watched the team and played for the team as a young boy. We have so many people around the club like that who have been here through it all, for years and years. The community came together again on Saturday too.”

Dunipace v Turriff United; 22/10/2022; Denny; Westfield Stadium; Falkirk District; Scotland; Scottish Cup second round

Striker David Grant, who scored nine goals in the preliminary round, was the star again for the Pace scoring a hat-trick.

Joe McGuckin and David Morrison also grabbed a goal each on the day.

"I couldn’t single out one player,” Smith added. "I knew that if we played to our best we could win the match and that is what happened on the day. David Grant will always get the headlines for scoring a hat-trick.

"The defence was totally solid against a very good direct team who caused us trouble. Our goalkeeper Zander Gilchrist really grew into the game and I was proud of him for handling the big occasion, I could go on and on.

David Grant (far left) grabbed a hat-trick for Dunipace as they defeated Turriff United 5-2 in the Scottish Cup to reach the third round (Pics by Alan Murray)

"We finished the game strongly and that was due to our energy and commitment. Every single player left nothing on the park.”

The Pace’s third round opponents Cove are currently eighth in the second tier and have struggled so far to adapt to life in the Championship.

However, the Aberdeen-based side boast stars such as Fraser Fyvie, Mark Reynolds and Mitch Megginson.

"I would have loved a home match against Falkirk or Dunfermline,” Smith said of the draw. “A glamour tie of sorts. At the other end I would have certainly taken a Wick Academy or a Hill of Beath – if they are around us then we would have attacked them and gone for it.

"I didn’t want a middle of the road tie and we haven’t got that. We are going to be playing a Championship side now and we can enjoy the day knowing that we have achieved history either way.

"The goal is to play a Premiership team in round four but we know that will be so tough. No matter what happens we can use the experience to really push us on in the league to ensure we keep challenging.”

The big matches keep on coming for the Pace, with a league trip this weekend to First Division leaders Dunbar United.

Smith’s side sit in fourth spot but only two points off the hosts – and they could go top if they took home three points.