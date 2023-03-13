News you can trust since 1845
Scottish Cup semi-finals: Falkirk avoid Old Firm duo as they draw Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Falkirk will face Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup semi-finals, which are set to take place on the weekend of Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 at Hampden Park.

By Ben Kearney
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 10:58pm
Post match changing room reaction from the Falkirk team after reaching the Scottish Cup semi-finals (Photo: Michael Gillen)
The Bairns defeated Ayr United 2-1 on Monday night in front of the BBC television cameras to reach the final four – with Kai Kennedy scoring a late winner for John McGlynn’s men.

Dipo Akinyemi opened the scoring for the Honest Men on 12 minutes, with a low drive finding the back of the net.

And Lee Bullen’s side controlled the early stages of the game.

Kai Kennedy and Callumn Morrison celebrate at full time as Falkirk reach the semi-finals
It took until the 67th from the penalty spot for the Bairns to level the tie, with Callumn Morrison netting from the spot.

Then, in what was a topsy-turvy classic cup tie, Ayr were awarded a penalty with ten minutes to go but Chris Maguire blasted his effort off the bar.

And then on 83 minutes, Rangers loanee Kennedy found the back of the net with aid of a deflection to send the Bairns to Hampden.

Full draw

Kai Kennedy wheels away delighted after scoring the winning goal for Falkirk
Rangers v Celtic

Falkirk v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

