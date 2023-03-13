Scottish Cup semi-finals: Falkirk avoid Old Firm duo as they draw Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Post match changing room reaction from the Falkirk team after reaching the Scottish Cup semi-finals (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The Bairns defeated Ayr United 2-1 on Monday night in front of the BBC television cameras to reach the final four – with Kai Kennedy scoring a late winner for John McGlynn’s men.

Dipo Akinyemi opened the scoring for the Honest Men on 12 minutes, with a low drive finding the back of the net.

And Lee Bullen’s side controlled the early stages of the game.

Kai Kennedy and Callumn Morrison celebrate at full time as Falkirk reach the semi-finals

It took until the 67th from the penalty spot for the Bairns to level the tie, with Callumn Morrison netting from the spot.

Then, in what was a topsy-turvy classic cup tie, Ayr were awarded a penalty with ten minutes to go but Chris Maguire blasted his effort off the bar.

And then on 83 minutes, Rangers loanee Kennedy found the back of the net with aid of a deflection to send the Bairns to Hampden.

Full draw

Kai Kennedy wheels away delighted after scoring the winning goal for Falkirk

Rangers v Celtic

