Scottish Cup second round preview: Dunipace manager Danny Smith looks forward to the clubs ‘biggest ever match’

Dunipace Danny Smith manager with the South Challenge Cup trophy. Photo: Michael Gillen

After a 3-1 defeat to the same opponents last weekend in the South Challenge Cup, Smith says he is still confident his side can make history in Alloa.

“We are not phased about going there after the last match, we competed well and can win for sure if we apply ourselves properly.

“It will be the same type of game, really tight and it can go both ways.

“The secret is we need to take our chances when they come to us.”

Speaking about the match, the ex-Camelon boss said:

“If we took our chances it would have been a different story. When we were on top we didn’t score.

“They scored a great free-kick and then we missed a penalty. That was the defining moment of the match.

“The momentum would have swung with us if we had scored.”

The Pace won the delayed 2019/20 South Challenge Cup in August beating Lowland League side Broomhill and Smith hopes his side will continue to raise their game in big matches.

“These are the type of games we have been doing well in and against teams that are on paper better than us, we have picked up some good results.

“Beating Highland League Clachnacuddin in the first round of the (Scottish) Cup was a huge achievement as well.

“We have players that are more than capable of playing at a higher level and they are showing that.”

No matter the result on Saturday, Smith is proud of the progress the club has made since he took over last year, saying:

“In the last wee while, the club has made strides to stabilise ourselves and go up a level in terms of our professionalism.

“Saturday is one of those days that the committee guys can possibly get their rewards for all the hard work they put in.