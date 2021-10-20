Scottish Cup second round preview: Bo'ness United chairman Iain Muirhead dreaming of future clash against Rangers or Celtic

Bo'ness United chairman Iain Muirhead (Pic by Alan Murray)

BU chairman Iain Muirhead is dreaming of getting through the next two rounds and then landing a glamour tie against Rangers or Celtic.

“Max (Bo’ness manager Christie) is confident of getting through against Edinburgh,” Muirhead said.

"The whole coaching team went to see them play Kelty last Friday and Kelty beat them 3-2.

"It’s going to be a difficult tie. They’re a senior club and they’ve got a raft of good players but it’s football so you never know.

"We’ve got a good team as well and if we turn up and play we can probably beat a lot of teams that are at a higher level than us.

"We would be delighted with a draw at Edinburgh to take them back to Bo’ness.

"We would have a better opportunity at home.

"If we can get into round three the likes of Falkirk come in and that would be a good local derby tie.

"The holy grail would be getting into round four and getting Rangers, Celtic, Hearts or HIbs.”

Bo’ness – who will be backed by a large travelling support at Edinburgh – go into the game boosted by the fact that they have been awarded a place in the third round of the South Challenge Cup without having to kick a ball.