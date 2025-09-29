Scottish Cup second round draw is made by Falkirk star Scott Arfield as midfielder reviews memories and Bairns’ Scottish Premiership hopes.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bo’ness Athletic’s reward for reaching the second round of this season’s Scottish Cup is a home tie against Lowland League leaders Linlithgow Rose next month.

The draw for round two was made on Sunday with Falkirk star Scott Arfield pairing Willie Irvine’s team with the Prestonfield side - who are gunning for a shot at SPFL promotion after a strong start to the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linlithgow travel to Bo’ness

Athletic defeated higher-league opposition on Saturday, with Michael Weir’s brace earning the East of Scotland Premier Division newcomers a 2-1 win over Highland League side Keith at Newtown Park. The Rose got the better of fellow Lowland League opposition, edging out Gala Fairydean Rovers 2-1 at home. They’ll travel over the flints on the weekend of Saturday, October 25 with ties set to take place then with one match being selected for live television coverage by BBC Scotland.

Tam Scobbie’s Camelon Juniors have been handed a home tie against Scottish Junior Cup holders Johnstone Burgh after dumping out ex-SPFL side Albion Rovers in their first-round tie. Also Premier Division newcomers, the Mariners defeated the Coatbridge side thanks to goals from Graham Taylor and Jordan Kirkpatrick securing a 2-1 success.

East Stirlingshire progressed to the second round after a 3-1 win away to lower-league Newtongrange Star. A Jamie Hislop double and a goal from Lucas McRoberts sent the Ochilview side through, with Callum Tapping’s team now facing a tough trip to fellow Lowland League outfit Clydebank in round two. Bo’ness United exited the competition over the weekend after a 3-0 home defeat to Highland League side Banks O’Dee. Goalkeeper Ben Fry was sent off for Stuart Hunter’s side in that one.

Arfield reviews Scottish Cup memories

Speaking after the draw, Bairns ace Arfield reflected on his early experiences in the Scottish Cup with the midfielder a part of the Falkirk side who reached the final in 2009 before losing to 1-0 Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I remember scoring a penalty in the Semi-Final that season against Dunfermline which was massive for us, with the rivalry, and Tam Scobbie scored too. I felt we were then the better team on the day against Rangers in the final but we lost to a Nacho Novo goal. It was really hot that day but we played well and created a lot of chances but Novo came on a scored within a minute of coming on and they held on. They were a team who knew how to win and we didn't. We played nice football but ultimately we couldn't get a goal. It's mad in football because at a young age you think these big days are going to come all the time but you should never take it for granted because it isn't always the case."

Indeed, it would be 13 years before Arfield next featured in a final. After successful spells at Huddersfield and Burnley in England, he returned to Rangers and lifted the Scottish Cup in 2022, as the Ibrox outfit eventually saw off Hearts 2-0 after extra-time. That victory came three days after Rangers' painful penalty shoot-out loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final and he admitted the agonising defeat had taken its toll ahead of the Hampden showpiece.

He added: "The Seville defeat actually hurts more now, I think and never really leaves you but at the time, you knew that we were facing Hearts in another massive game so you had to park it and make sure you won that one. We wanted to give the supporters something to celebrate after the disappointment earlier in the week and give them a day to remember. It definitely took everything out of us. Even before the Final, we'd beaten Celtic in extra-time in the semis after playing Braga in extra-time three days before so it was draining but it was such brilliant times to look back on. I just loved it. I don't think Rangers had actually won the Scottish Cup since that game in 2009 so it was another reason why it was important for the supporters. Just amazing memories."

Arfield believes Falkirk will stay up

On Falkirk’s survival hopes in the Scottish Premiership, Arfield reckons that his team-mates have the required “experience and belief” to stay up. The Bairns lost 3-0 away to Hearts on Saturday and sit second-bottom after six outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A lot of the boys have been on a journey for two or three years now but it's been amazing to come back to it and last year was special," Arfield said. “You can definitely see the gulf from last year to this year. The level of ability has gone up and teams are spending a lot of money - the calibre of player is going up in Scotland, I believe. But we'll get there. I think we've got a nice balance of experience and belief and the manager knows how to win so I think we'll be all right. We just need to manage expectations and stay in this league.”

Scottish Cup round two draw in full

Auchinleck Talbot v Gretna 2008

Banks O'Dee v Fraserburgh

Bo'ness Athletic v Linlithgow Rose

Brechin City v Dundonald Bluebell

Caledonian Braves v Stirling Albion

Camelon Juniors v Johnstone Burgh

Clachnacuddin v Sauchie Juniors

Clyde v Annan Athletic

Clydebank v East Stirlingshire

Cumbernauld Colts v Bonnyrigg Rose

Dumbarton v Tayport

Edinburgh City v University of Stirling or Burntisland Shipyard

Elgin City v Deveronvale

Formartine United v Buckie Thistle

Musselburgh Athletic v Forfar Athletic

Nairn County v Turriff United

Stranraer v Glenafton Athletic

The Spartans v East Kilbride

Tranent v Dundee North End

Wick Academy v Benburb