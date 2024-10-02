Scottish Cup round-up: Shire suffer as goalkeeper sees red in first round exit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

East Stirlingshire’s stuttering start to the season continued last Saturday as they crashed out this year’s Scottish Cup at the hands of East Region Midlands League outfit Lochee United.

The Dundee-based juniors sealed their spot in the second round thanks to a 3-2 victory in Falkirk after Pat Scullion’s side had been reduced to ten men during the second half.

Mark Docherty’s back post cross sneaked in to hand the Scottish Football Lowland League basement team the lead, but they found themselves a goal down at the break after losing two goals from set-plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shire did level the tie in the second half when Greig Spence latched onto a pinpoint Docherty through pass, however, they found themselves a man down soon after when goalkeeper Ecrepont clipped the onrushing striker.

Gutted Ayr United loanee Ollie Ecrepont after being sent off for a last-man tackle (Pictures by Alan Murray)

And it went from bad to worse for the hosts when ex-Arbroath legend Bobby Linn curled home from outside the area to send his side through.

Scullion’s team – still winless on league duty after ten matches – play host to Cumbernauld Colts while this paper goes to press on Wednesday night. Saturday sees the Shire face a tough trip to Broxburn Athletic.

Fellow Lowland League side Bo’ness United sealed their spot in the second round thanks to a 4-2 win away to Highland League Deveronvale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A double from Smart Osadolor and goals by Louis Kennedy and Kyle Johnston ensured Stuart Hunter’s men marched on.

Lochee’s players celebrate Bobby Linn’s stunning winner which dumped the Shire out of the Scottish Cup (Pictures by Alan Murray)

The BU will now travel to East of Scotland Premier Division side Hill of Beath Hawthorn in the second round later this month.

On Tuesday night, Hunter’s side edged out Berwick Rangers 1-0 away from home on league duty thanks to a Michael Travis effort.

Elsewhere, East of Scotland First Division leaders Camelon Juniors exited the competition after a penalty shoot-out loss at Highland League Keith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allan Moore’s side took a shock lead through Graham Taylor’s well-taken effort on the breakaway but they eventually lost out on spot-kicks after a 1-1 draw in a cracking tie that saw both sides reduced to ten men.

The table-topping Mariners are back in league action on Saturday, taking on Whitehill Welfare at The Moore Equipment Hire Stadium.