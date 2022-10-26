Scottish Cup: 'Ridiculous' striker Kane Hester gave us no chance, admits Camelon boss Kenny

Camelon boss Stewart Kenny (Photo: Scott Louden)

The Mariners lost out on Saturday 4-0 to the Borough Briggs club, with the hitman grabbing all four of the Highland side's goals.

"He was ridiculous. Absolutely ridiculous,” manager Kenny said to the Falkirk Herald. “He was just a thorn in our side all afternoon and if I am being honest the boy could have had a double hat-trick, and that isn’t being over the top about it. Darren Dolan made a number of great saves to keep him out and he saved a penalty from him too.

"The lads movement and pace was amazing. I wouldn’t say he the was the difference between the sides as they deserved to win easily but he was the stark difference in quality.

"It will have taught our players a lesson I think and they will take a lot from the match as a whole. We left ourselves with a mountain to climb by conceding a couple of early goals.

"Of course we didn’t expect to go up there and win but I would have liked to stay in it longer and actually give ourselves a chance. We let them play at their own pace. Truthfully I don’t think they were even at their. They could have turned the screw but they didn’t need too."

Camelon now return to East of Scotland First Division duty on Saturday afternoon as they take on bottom club Kennoway Star Hearts away from home in Fife.