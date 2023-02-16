Scottish Cup quarter-finals: Falkirk's tie against Ayr United moved to a Monday night to be shown live on the BBC

The Bairns will take on the Honest Men, managed by ex-Falkirk player Lee Bullen, on Monday, 13 March with kick-off at 7.45pm.

BBC Scotland has chosen the match for live television coverage as both teams look to reach Hampden Park.

Bullen’s Ayr outfit narrowly scraped past League 2 Elgin City in the last round, with a last-gasp equaliser taking them to extra-time against the part-timers, who eventually lost out 4-1 at Somerset Park.

Falkirk defeated Darvel in the previous round: Liam Henderson and Coll Donaldson celebrate at full time (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk secured their place in the final eight with a 5-1 win over shock troops Darvel on Monday night, with that match also shown live on BBC Scotland.

Goals from Gary Oliver, Callumn Morrison, Liam Henderson, Aidan Nesbitt and Craig McGuffie sealed an impressive result on the night against the side that dumped Aberdeen out of the competition.

