Scottish Cup quarter-finals: Falkirk's tie against Ayr United moved to a Monday night to be shown live on the BBC
Fixture details for Falkirk’s Scottish Cup quarter-final tie against Championship title hopefuls Ayr United has been confirmed.
The Bairns will take on the Honest Men, managed by ex-Falkirk player Lee Bullen, on Monday, 13 March with kick-off at 7.45pm.
BBC Scotland has chosen the match for live television coverage as both teams look to reach Hampden Park.
Bullen’s Ayr outfit narrowly scraped past League 2 Elgin City in the last round, with a last-gasp equaliser taking them to extra-time against the part-timers, who eventually lost out 4-1 at Somerset Park.
Falkirk secured their place in the final eight with a 5-1 win over shock troops Darvel on Monday night, with that match also shown live on BBC Scotland.
Goals from Gary Oliver, Callumn Morrison, Liam Henderson, Aidan Nesbitt and Craig McGuffie sealed an impressive result on the night against the side that dumped Aberdeen out of the competition.
The BBC’s other pick is Inverness CT v Kilmarnock on the Friday night, while Viaplay will show Celtic’s clash with Hearts on the Saturday and Rangers tie with Raith Rovers the following day.