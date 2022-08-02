Scottish Cup preliminary round draw: Newcomers Syngenta amongst local sides involved

The Dyes gained their Scottish FA license earlier this summer and as such were included in Scotland’s premier cup competition for the first time.

The draw for the preliminary round was made on Tuesday afternoon, with the ties set to be played on the weekend of Saturday, 27 August.

Camelon Juniors will travel to East of Scotland football league first division league rivals Whitehall Welfare while premier division title hopefuls Linlithgow Rose are set to take on South of Scotland football league champions St Cuthbert Wanderers at home.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Cup trophy (Photo: Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

Meanwhile, Dunipace face a long trip south to take on Wigtown & Bladnoch in what looks to be one of the ties of the round.