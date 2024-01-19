News you can trust since 1845
Scottish Cup: Pitch inspection planned before tomorrow's Bonnyrigg Rose v Falkirk fourth round tie

After a week of freezing weather across Scotland, it has been announced that there will be a pitch inspection at 10am tomorrow (Saturday) ahead of Falkirk’s Scottish Cup fourth round encounter at Bonnyrigg Rose.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 19th Jan 2024, 13:57 GMT
A Falkirk FC statement today read: “We can confirm a 10am pitch inspection ahead of tomorrow's game at Bonnyrigg Rose.

"If tomorrow's match is postponed the rearranged date for the fixture will be Tuesday the 23rd of January.

"We will keep supporters updated with any further details as we receive them.”

Falkirk's Callumn Morrison pictured during Falkirk's 3-0 pre-season friendly over Bonnyrigg Rose at New Dundas Park on July 4 last year (Pic by Michael Gillen)Falkirk's Callumn Morrison pictured during Falkirk's 3-0 pre-season friendly over Bonnyrigg Rose at New Dundas Park on July 4 last year (Pic by Michael Gillen)
Falkirk go into the match still unbeaten in League 1 this season, with the leaders on 53 points having won 16 and drawn five of their 21 games so far.

The Bairns are five points ahead of second placed Hamilton Accies and start as odds-on favourites to beat a Bonnyrigg side currently sitting fifth in League 2 with 23 points from 19 matches.

