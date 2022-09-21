Scottish Cup: Pace's penalty success earns second round spot

His side earned their place in next round after beating higher league opposition at Westfield Park on Saturday afternoon.

After a 1-1 draw with East of Scotland Premier Division side Broxburn Athletic the Pace won 4-2 on spot-kicks.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, boss Smith said: “They are a top team so they were always going to show their quality and they did but we fought and defended the best we have done all season long.

"What I thought we lacked in quality at times we made up for in effort and desire and the crowd bought into that and it really helped.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The cup brings a crowd and we will have an even bigger one for the next match after that performance I would think.”

On the cup draw, the boss was delighted to have been drawn at home again.

“In just about every tie that could have come out of the hat, I think we would have been the underdog,” Smith explained. “I don’t think we would be favourites going into any second round tie – which just shows the achievement of getting to it.

“They are in the top six of the Highland League and they are doing well. It will be a hard game but we are at home and we can really use that.

"The turnout was amazing for the Broxburn game and I think the people of Denny will come out and support us.

"They’ll have hopefully watched the Broxburn match and thought ‘I want to come again’ because of the graft the boys put in. The goal was a moment of real quality too.”

Next up for the Pace is a trip to local rivals Camelon Juniors in the First Division.

The Mariners defeated the Pace 4-1 in the East of Scotland qualifying cup second round in August, but they now sit second bottom of the table having only picked up one league victory this season.