Scottish Cup: No home comfort for Falkirk, Stenhousemuir and Dunipace with trio facing trips north

Danny Smith’s side made into the draw after defeating Turriff United 5-2 on Saturday at Westfield Park in Denny.

Meanwhile, Falkirk fans can look forward to a ten-hour round trip when they take on Highland League outfit Wick Academy in one of the most intriguing ties of the round.

The Bairns enter the competition at this stage and will be hoping to better last season’s exit at this stage to Raith Rovers.

Stephen Swift’s Stenhousemuir side will also make a long journey north to face Formartine United.

They beat fellow League Two outfit East Fife 2-1 on Saturday.

Linlithgow Rose have been handed a home tie against Sauchie Juniors.

Third round ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 26 – with the possibility of ties being picked for TV coverage by BBC Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad