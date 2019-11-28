Scottish Cup glory for Stenhousemuir and Falkirk players

Leanne Ross (centre, with trophy) and Nicola Docherty (far right) celebrate after Glasgow City's remarkable Scottish Cup final victory at Tynecastle.
There was Scottish cup glory for Stenhousemuir’s Leanne Ross and Falkirk’s Nicola Docherty as they helped Glasgow City to a thrilling victory in a final classic at Tynecastle on Sunday.

City’s remarkable 4-3 win in front of a crowd of 3,123 - a record attendance for a domestic women’s match in Scotland - saw the 13-in-a-row champions complete their first double since 2015 and end Hibernian’s three-year reign as cup holders.

It was a bitter-sweet occasion for City skipper Ross whose own goal looked to have given the Edinburgh side victory, only for City to snatch the glory in a dramatic finish.

Hibernian took the lead through Amy Gallacher just after the half-hour mark.

But City hit back and an unstoppable Eilish McSorley strike and a Leanne Crichton goal gave them a 2-1 lead at the interval.

Hibs weren’t giving up their trophy without a fight and Jamie-Lee Napier levelled before Ross inadvertently turned a Gallacher shot into her own net to put the holders back in front.

But the Champions League quarter-finalists weren’t finished and Clare Shine levelled with a header before - with extra-time looming large - curling home a stunning last-minute winner to take the trophy.