Scottish Cup glory for Stenhousemuir and Falkirk players

There was Scottish cup glory for Stenhousemuir’s Leanne Ross and Falkirk’s Nicola Docherty as they helped Glasgow City to a thrilling victory in a final classic at Tynecastle on Sunday.

City’s remarkable 4-3 win in front of a crowd of 3,123 - a record attendance for a domestic women’s match in Scotland - saw the 13-in-a-row champions complete their first double since 2015 and end Hibernian’s three-year reign as cup holders.

It was a bitter-sweet occasion for City skipper Ross whose own goal looked to have given the Edinburgh side victory, only for City to snatch the glory in a dramatic finish.

Hibernian took the lead through Amy Gallacher just after the half-hour mark.

But City hit back and an unstoppable Eilish McSorley strike and a Leanne Crichton goal gave them a 2-1 lead at the interval.

Hibs weren’t giving up their trophy without a fight and Jamie-Lee Napier levelled before Ross inadvertently turned a Gallacher shot into her own net to put the holders back in front.

But the Champions League quarter-finalists weren’t finished and Clare Shine levelled with a header before - with extra-time looming large - curling home a stunning last-minute winner to take the trophy.